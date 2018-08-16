Traylor gives school board update on community grant

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 16, 2018) – Carlinville High School senior Grace Traylor and a couple of her classmates gave a presentation to the Carlinville Board of Education Monday night about a community grant they are seeking for the district.

Traylor is one of the student volunteers at CHS who gave an update on how the residential programs of Elevate Energy can do to help with efficiency and costs on energy within the home.

The student volunteers host various house parties throughout the district. Traylor is leading a campaign toward a possible $15,000 community grant for the district. It’s based on a point system and which town can talk to the most people will win the grant money. The deadline is Oct. 31.

“I think we can bring it home,” Traylor said, noting she’s heard it’s really close competition with Carlinville and Pana. “The team of high school volunteers who has been working the last couple of months and will continue to work until this is over is what will win this for the high school We want it and we will work for it.”

Those wishing to help can host a house party, where Traylor or other volunteer will come and talk to you about the program.

Carlinville is competing with the city of Pana and the city of Beardstown for the grant money.

“They are a non-profit, primarily an educational organization,” Traylor said. “Their goal is to educate you about energy efficiency and how to make your homes more comfortable.”

Traylor discussed the newly installed smart grid in town, and how efficient it has become.

Two programs were started to help the consumer save money, including Peak-Time Rewards and Power Smart Pricing.

With Peak-Time Rewards, a person who agrees to reduce electric usage for a period would receive a discount on the next monthly bill. Program is free, and customers do not have to participate if they aren’t inclined.

Power Smart Pricing is riskier, says Traylor, as you pay the real-time price for electricity. It is not for everyone however.

In how to make home more comfortable with energy efficiency, replacing windows is not necessarily the best route, Traylor said.

“The best thing you can do to save money on your electric bill as far as home improvement goes, is air sealing and insulation,” Traylor said. “You can save up to 68 percent on your bill.”

Rock the Block

Carlinville hosted its first Rock the Block event on July 31 at the Carlinville Intermediate School.

Fifty staff members, 27 community sponsors and various individual donors helped the event become a reality.

Students registered once arriving and scheduled appointments for hair cuts or physical and received a cinch bag,m water bottle and carnival tickets.

Those waiting for an appointment could visit the carnival or visit with first responders, receive a free chair massage or participate in gentle Yoga sponsored by Always in Touch.

There were many stations available, including school registration, a school supply shop in the library, a beauty boutique in the fifth grade hall, a shoe shop in the fifth grade hall, and carnival games in the gymnasium.

A total of 227 students attended, with 100 showing up in the first hour of the 4-7 p.m. event. A total of 81 haircuts were given, each time slot for physicals and immunizations was filled and appointments overflowed into Thursday, Aug. 9. A total of 120 students will receive shoes within the first week of school.

Superintendent of schools Dr. Becky Schuchman said holding it at the Intermediate School was ideal, but realizes it may need to be moved due to space if the event continues to grow.

New faculty and staff

The district spotlight highlighted the 10 new employees who have joined the district.

They include Peggy Whitlock, cafeteria worker for the Primary School; Nikki Totsch, Primary School Special Education; Alexis Burns, CHS social studies teacher; Amanda Suttles, Intermediate School secretary; Crystal Wiese, Intermediate School secretary; Angela Atteberry, Intermediate School Pre-K aide; Amy Brandenburg, Intermediate School Pre-K assistant; Jordan Leefers, Intermediate fifth grade teacher; and Molly Daggett, Intermediate School Special Education.

“It’s a great district to be a part of,” said Schuchman. “We do a lot of good things for the kids. We’re glad to have quality people be a part of it and we’re glad you’re part of our family now.”

Summer projects

Schuchman updated the board on summer projects, much of which have been completed.

One troubled spot is the capstones on the top of the high school building.

Cracks have begun to surface in the capstones, causing a concern.

The company which installed the capstones is not interested in fixing.

Dave Leonatti, architect of the district, told Schuchman recently that they would repair the capstones, at no cost to the district, likely by adding epoxy.

That should help alleviate the situation for a few years.

The district could also take legal action against the company which did the work. No action was taken on this at the meeting.

Other business

The district’s budget hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the CHS library, prior to the start of a regularly-scheduled meeting.

The board approved a motion to use Marco Technologies for photocopier needs, entering into contract negotiations on a five-year lease agreement.

Board of Education’s Policy manual had a second reading, and a motion was approved for the manual, with no changes from the first reading last month.

The board accepted the resignation of Danita Shuling as bus driver from the permanent afternoon bus route.

The board approved the employment of Camryn Fones as a volunteer assistant coach for high school cheerleading;

Laura Kolsto, Carolyn Carrillo and Paige Vinyard as a substitute bus and van driver.

Sept. 10 is the next scheduled meeting of the Carlinville board of education, to take place 7 p.m. at the Intermediate School.