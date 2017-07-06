Train station on track for August opening

Carlinville’s new train station is quickly nearing completion and should be fully functional by the end of August.

“We’re getting very close. I think it’s beautiful. I’ve had nothing but good comments. Basically, the whole west end, with the Shell station and, as we finish the new train station, I think everyone going to be quite pleased with how that whole intersection looks,” said Mayor Deanna Demuzio.

Once the station is completed, sometime near the end of July and first part of August, Demuzio says there will be a surprise regarding the east-facing brick wall. “We’ve been working on something for the last several months.”

While she won’t give specifics about the surprise, Demuzio said there will be some embellishments to the structure that will include the seals of both the state of Illinois and the city of Carlinville.

Coming up on July 17, the passengers’ parking lot, which is currently located on the north side of the station, will be relocated to the new lot on the station’s south side. Demuzio reports there will be some landscaping work done as well.

During the planning phase, there were questions about security at the station. Demuzio explained there will be surveillance cameras viewing the building’s interior and exterior. Those cameras will be linked to monitors in the dispatch center of the Carlinville Police Department.

According to Demuzio, the state’s budget impasse will not affect completion of the station. Plocher Construction, the project’s contractor, has agreed to complete the project and wait until Carlinville has its share of federal funds funneled through the state. “The state budget and IDOT should not have an effect on us at the moment. I say that because Plocher has [said] he’s going to go ahead and finish up the project, even though we don’t have a state budget. It’s a pass-through. The dollars are a pass-through from the federal government through the state. It’s from 2009. He’s going to go ahead and finish up the project. In our contract, we have an addendum that says nobody gets paid until we receive the money from the state or the feds. He’s [Plocher] aware of that.”

Most of the $3.74 million project is being paid through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). The city of Carlinville is responsible for about $70,000 of the cost.

Without the new station, Demuzio believes Carlinville would have lost its Amtrak rail stop. “I had two Amtrak representatives, about a month ago, arrive here to take a look, along with the contractors and IDOT representatives. They checked everything out and looked to see how everything was going. At one point, one of the Amtrak guys said to me, ‘You know you lost your stop.’ I said that I had heard that. They had taken us off completely because we had not moved forward with the plans for the station. He said, ‘I don’t know what you did, but we had to put you back on.”

According to Demuzio, the city will hold a grand opening for the station when the project is complete.

“The train station is the first impression that many who ride that train get of Carlinville,” said Demuzio.

