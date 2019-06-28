Tractor pull, demolition derby highlight for June 28-29 entertainment

Tractor pull, demolition derby highlight for June 28-29

The closing days of the Macoupin County Fair are highly anticipated because of the excitement that the public gets from the traditional tractor pull and demolition derby. Both events will be back again in 2019. Grandstand and gate admission is $10. Pit passes can be purchased at $20.

Tractor Pull

The tractor pull is Friday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s MCF classes are ITPA, Illinois Hot Farm, County Tractor and Central Illinois Truck Pullers.

The ITPA class includes 5500 Antiques, 9500 Pro Farm, 6850 Pro Farm, 8000 Pro Street Diesel Trucks and 8500 Limited Pro Stock.

The Illinois Hot Farm will feature tractors weighing in at 8000 and 12,500 pounds.

The County Tractors will also come in two weighted catagories – 12,500 and 15,000 pounds.

The 7000 Factory Gas, 6200 4wd Pro Stock Gas, 6200 2wd Super Stock Gas and 8300 Work Stock Diesel make up this year’s Central Illinois Truck Puller representatives.

Central Illinois truck pulling rules will be enforced and can be found at www.centralillinoistruckpullers.com.

Demolition Derby

The demolition derby will take place Saturday, June 29 in the county fairground grandstand at 7:00 p.m.

This year’s derby will feature five classes – Modified, Stock, Gut-n-Go, Compact and Mini-Vans.

The Stock class includes a top prize of $2,000, with additional payouts of $1,000 (second) and $250 (third) to the back end of the top three.

The Modified class consists of a $1,100 grand prize with $400 (second) and $100 (third) payouts as well. This same system will apply for the Compact class.

The Gut-n-Go class will have a $900 payout (first), with $400 (second) and $100 (third) also up for grabs.

There will only be a lone $500 prize for the champion in the Mini-Van class.

Each class has a seven car minimum. If this limit is surpassed, all winnings will be reduced to half.

A complete list of rules can be found on the Macoupin County Fair’s website.

The demolition derby (bottom) will take place in the county fairground grandstand June 29 at 7 p.m.