Track teams compete in Saturday invites

CHARLESTON (March 15, 2018) – It’s where the track stars plan on finishing the season: Charleston, Illinois.

The Carlinville girls team competed in the Charleston Indoor Invitational Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.

Carlinville had a pair finish in the top 10, led by Emma Smith in the pole vault.

The junior won her third competition of the three meets competed in, clearing 11-feet-seven inches to take first place. Gillespie’s Abbie Barber was seventh, clearing eight feet.

Sophomore Rory Drew finished sixth for Carlinville in the 400-meters, at 1:03.68.

Among other local competitors, Jaiden Braundmeier of Gillespie was sixth in the triple jump at 30-feet-9.75 inches; MacKenzie Moyer of Carlinville was 13th at 29-feet-5.25 inches.

Braundmeier also finished 18th in the long jump at 13-feet-11 inches.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team was 13th at 4:52.70, while Kenzy Mix of Gillespie finished 14th in the high jump at 4-feet-5 inches.

In the 800-meters, Patty Walch of Carlinville was 19th at 2:57.25. The Gillespie 4 x 200 relay team finished 19th at 2:05.99.

Barber finished 20th in the 200 meters at 30.05 seconds; Cara Emery of Carlinville was 29th at 31.56 seconds.

Haley Wills of Carlinville finished 27th in the shot put at 28-feet-2 inches; Emery was 29th in the 60-meter hurdles at 12.27 seconds; and Mackenzie Harris finished 27th in the 1600 meter run at 6:43.57.

At Principia

The Carlinville boys ran at the Jersey Indoor Winter Thaw meet at Principia College Saturday.

A pair of Cavies led the way with wins in their respective event.

Briley Roper, a sophomore, won the 400-meters finishing at 54.34, while Tyler Hughes of Carlinville was eighth at 55.75 seconds.

Max Rogers of Carlinville won the triple jump at 41-feet-4 inches, and finished third in the long jump at 20-feet-3 inches. Cameron Rainey of Carlinville was 15th in the long jump at 17-feet-11 inches.

Marcus Karl of Staunton won the 60-meter dash, finishing in 7.2 seconds. Rogers finished 23rd at 7.74 and Rainey was 34th at 7.99.

The Cavies’ 4 x 400 relay team finished second at 3:38.36.

Jason Landon, Carlinville senior, finished third in the 800-meters at 2:00.61. Jacob Landon of Carlinville was sixth at 2:06.37.

Freshman Dustin Roberts finished third in the pole vault clearing 11-feet-six inches; sophomore Isaac Daugherty was fifth at 11-feet.

Michael Douglas high jumped six-feet-two inches to finish fourth; Will Walton of Carlinville was 10th at five-feet-eight inches.

Gabe Long was ninth in the shot put at 40-feet-6 inches. Bailey Lippold ran to a 13th place finish in the 3200-meters at 10:46.17; and was 14th in the 1600 meters at 5:03.82.

High School Sports, Sports, Track and Field

