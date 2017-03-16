Track teams compete hard in meets

Carlinville track athletes continued their indoor season last weekend, as the girls team competed in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University, while the boys team competed at Principia in the Jerseyville Indoor Winter Thaw.

The girls team had five competitors in Charleston. Rory Drew won her heat of the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:03.95, which placed her 10th overall.

In the pole vault, Emma Smith cleared 11-feet, taking fifth overall in that event.

In the shot put, Haley Wills finished 69th with a distance of 27-feet-1 inch, while Cleo Campbell was 73rd with a distance of 26-feet-9 inches.

Mackenzie Harris ran the 1600-meter run in 6:22.06, taking 50th place overall.

Jersey Indoor Winter Thaw

The boys team competed at the Jersey Indoor Winter Thaw Saturday with several top 10 finishers.

In the 200-meter dash, Max Rogers took 10th place with a time of 25.51.

The 400-meter dash had Tyler Hughes in eighth place at 55.29, while Briley Roper was ninth at 56.85.

In the 800 meters, Jason Landon finished second at 2:01.53, while Jacob Landon was 12th at 2:13.58.

Charles Helton ran the 1600-meters to a 10th place finish in a time of 5:04.68, while running to sixth place in the 3200-meter run at 10:27.55. Bailey Lippold finished 14th in the 3200 at 10:27.55.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team was fourth at 3:41.61.

Michael Douglas tied for seventh in the high jump by clearing the six-foot pedestal. Will Walton cleared five-feet-six inches, taking 17th position.

In the pole vault, Blake Hubbard cleared 12-feet-6 inches to place fourth, while Issac Daugherty was seventh by clearing 11-feet-six inches.

In the long jump, Brady Egelhoff had a distance of 19-feet-three inches to place fourth overall. Cameron Rainey at 18-feet-six and a half feet placed ninth.

Rogers also took third in the triple jump, clearing 40-feet-four inches.

Shot put placers included Gabe Long, fourth at 42-feet-11 inches and Daniel Card, seventh at 41-feet-two inches.

Rainey finished 28th in the 60-meter dash at 7.94 seconds.

The boys Charleston Invite is Saturday. The first co-ed outdoor meet is March 21 at Staunton, with Pana and Roxana.