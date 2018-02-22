Track season opens with school record

BLOOMINGTON (Feb. 22, 2018) – Carlinville junior Emma Smith set a school record Saturday at the Clinton Early Bird girls’ invitational track meet held at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Smith pole vaulted 12-feet to win the event and set the school record in the process. The closest competitor to Smith was Monticello’s Landis Brandon at 11-feet-6 inches.

It was one of several Cavies who participated in the event.

Among other competitors from CHS was Mackenzie Harris, a senior, who ran the 1600-meters in a time of 6:46.75 to place 20th overall.

In the 200-meters, Ashley Williams, Carlinville junior, finished in a time of 34.25 to place 43rd.

Rory Drew, sophomore for CHS finished sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:04.34.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team finished 12th at 4:54.76.

Cara Emery, Carlinville sophomore, finished 25th in the 60-meter hurdles at 12.45 seconds. Sophomore Patty Walch was 18th in the 800-meter run at 2:47.08.

In the long jump, junior Mackenzie Moyer was 24th at 12-feet-9 inches. Haley Wills, a sophomore, was 12th in the shot put at 249-feet-4 inches. Moyer triple jumped 28-feet-6.25 inches to place 15th in that event.

Boys division

Carlinville’s boys participated in several events at the Triad Invitational held at Principia College in Elsah on Saturday.

CHS junior Michael Douglas high-jumped six-feet-two inches to win that event by two inches over Edgar Jones of East St. Louis.

Carlinville senior Jason Landon placed second in the 800-meter run at 2:01.37, while junior Jacob Landon took seventh at 2:08.55.

In the pole vault, sophomore Isaac Daugherty of CHS placed fifth at 12-feet-6 inches, while freshman Dustin Roberts was sixth at 11-feet-6 inches.

The long jump had Max Rogers finishing seventh, as the senior cleared 19-feet-2.25 inches. Senior Cameron Rainey was 19th at 17-feet-5 inches.

Douglas finished ninth in the triple jump at 36-feet-4 inches.

The shot put saw Carlinville sophomore Tyler Emmons take 21st at 36-feet-3 inches.

In the 60-meter run, Rogers took 26th at 7.603. Rainey placed 32nd at 7.80.

Junior Bailey Lippold finished seventh for Carlinville in the 3200-meter run at 10:56.38.

Tyler Hughes, CHS senior, was fifth in the 400-meter dash at 56.77 seconds. Lippold finished 17th in the 1600-meters at 5:12.79.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team of Jas.Landon, Hughes, Jac.Landon and Rogers were ninth overall at 3:50.27.

Emma Smith, school-record holder in the pole vault after clearing 12-feet Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan.