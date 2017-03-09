Track invite shines for many CHS athletes

Carlinville did not have many competing in the girls’ division of Saturday’s Jacksonville Indoor track meet, but those who did made a big impact.

The Cavalier girls finished 12th out of 33 teams competing, with two place finishes highlighting their 20 team points.

St. Teresa won with 55 points, and Litchfield and Warrensburg-Latham both had 52 to tie for second.

CHS sophomore Emma Smith set a meet record in the pole vault to start off the season. The sophomore cleared 10-feet-nine inches to easily win the title. The record had been held by Tremont’s Zoe Gossmeyer in 2012.

The next closest competitor, St. Teresa’s Marli McLeod, cleared eight feet. Jacqueline Fox of Staunton tied for third by clearing seven feet.

Likewise for freshman Rory Drew in the 400-meters. She had a time of 1:03.97 to win that event for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville’s Mackenzie Harris participated in the 1600-meter run, finishing with a time of 6:13.33 for 18th overall.

Mackenzie Moyer, sophomore from Carlinville, finished 15th in the triple jump, clearing 28-feet-five inches on her first attempt.

Freshman Haley Wills in the shot put threw the shot put 26-feet-1.75 inch to finish 25th in the competition.

The ladies head to Charleston for the indoor meet at Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Boys

Carlinville had a strong showing first time out as a team, finishing third out of 30 teams participating in the boys competition at Jacksonville.

The Cavaliers had points from nine different sources in accumulating 53 team points.

That was good for a solid third place out of 30 teams, trailing runner-up Warrensburg-Latham by just one point while Carthage Illini West ran away with the team competition scoring 97 points.

The Cavaliers had three finish in second; two more in third, two in fourth, one in fifth and one in sixth position.

Jason Landon was second in a pair of events. In the 800-meter run, Landon finished at 2:02.80. He also finished second in the 400-meter dash at 53.88 seconds.

Max Rogers finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 40-feet-6 inches.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay finished in third position with a time of 3:46.71, while Blake Hubbard, in the pole vault, took third place by clearing 13-feet-6 inches.

Issac Daugherty was fourth in the pole vault at 11-feet, while Rogers cleared 19-feet-11 inches in the long jump to take fourth place.

In the shot put, Daniel Card took fifth place at 42-feet-11 inches, while Gabe Long was sixth at 42-feet-4.75 inches.

Other Carlinville results included Cameron Rainey 32nd in the 60-meter dash at 7.90 seconds.

Tyler Hughes placed 12th in the 400-meter dash at 56.94 seconds, while Briley Roper took ninth in the 800-meter run at 2:17.89.

In the 1600-meter run, Bailey Lippold was 11th at 5:08.08, while Cale Williams was 15th at 5:16.83.

Michael Douglas cleared five-feet-six inches in the high jump to place 13th overall.

Rainey also got 17th place in the long jump at 17-feet-4.5 inches.

The Cavalier track teams return to action on Saturday. The girls Charleston Invitational starts at 9 a.m. The Jersey Indoor Meet for selected individuals begins at 10 a.m. local time.