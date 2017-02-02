Tourney champions!

Carlinville girls’ fourth grade basketball team won a tournament played in Nokomis January 21-22. They defeated Gillespie, Hillsboro, Pana St. Pat’s and Staunton to win the tournament for the second straight year. Team members, front row, from left, are: Jillian McLaughlin, Alyssa Carriker, Braley Wiser, Makenah Dugan. Back row: Sophie Campbell, Clara Boyett, Isabella Tiburzi, Jordyn Loveless, Kristilyn Levora, Addison Ruyle and Hannah Gibson. The team is coached by Julie Gibson, Paula Campbell and Brad Carriker. Carlinville Basketball Boosters organize the youth program for third through sixth grade girls and boys teams. Photo provided.