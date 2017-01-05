All-tournament teams named

CHT boys all-tournament

The Carlinville Holiday Tournament concluded last Thursday. All-tournament team for the boys team included, from left, Chase Williams and Dane Sellars of Bunker Hill; Nick Price of Gillespie, and Drake Paden and Steven Fenske of Hillsboro. Not pictured are Ethan Swenson and Nick DeVries of Mt. Olive. Photo/Jan Dona.

CHT girls all-tournament

All-tournament members on the girls side for the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, from left, include Abby Brockmeyer of Litchfield/Lincolnwood; Alyssa Huber and Taylor Lohman of Nokomis; Amanda Schmidt of Gillespie; Grace Zachary of Carlinville; Mallory Schwegel of Bunker Hill and Val Furlong of Litchfield/Lincolnwood. Photo/Jan Dona