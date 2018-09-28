Tour de Milk set Oct. 13

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 27, 2018) – Carlinville Plaza will host its fourth annual Tour de Milk bike ride Saturday, Oct. 13, at the plaza.

Tour de Milk is named in honor of Prairie Farms Dairy, which has been producing milk in Carlinville since 1938. The purpose of the ride is twofold: to bring awareness to the Route 66 Bike Route and other routes in the Carlinville area, and to raise money for two local charitable efforts. Proceeds will benefit the Carlinville Area Food Pantry and Carlinville Winning Communities’ Beaver Dam Bike Trail effort.

The ride will feature 33 and 66-mile routes, with several shorter options available. The Tour de Milk will start at Carlinville Plaza and weave through the square, historic Sears Homes, Blackburn College and Route 66.

“Carlinville has multiple biking options, including the Illinois Route 66 Bike Trail, the proposed Beaver Dam and ITS trails, and a brand new Amtrak station,” said Scott Stinson. “We are excited to highlight those with this event!”

Cost to register is $35, which enters the rider into a raffle for a new Specialized Allez road bike. All registrants will also receive a free Dri-fit T-shirt, while supplies last. Registration can be completed at bikereg.com/tourdemilk; the deadline to register is noon on Friday, Oct. 12.

For more information, visit bikecarlinville.com.