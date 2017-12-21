Tough losses for Blackburn teams

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 21, 2017) – It was a tough Saturday for the Blackburn basketball teams as they hosted Iowa Wesleyan in a men’s-women’s doubleheader.

The women’s team put up a late rally but eventually came up short, 61-59 as the Tigers won their first game while handing Blackburn its ninth straight loss (1-9, 0-4 SLIAC).

The Beavers trailed by nine in the fourth quarter but three times tied the game in the final two minutes.

Trailing by two, the Beavers forced a turnover in the final seconds, only to have a last-ditch three-point attempt by Alexia Duncan just fall off the mark as time expired.

Iowa Wesleyan led 35-27 at half and 44-38 entering the fourth quarter.

Maria Cline had 14 points; Kate Smith 13 and Jenna Dudra 10 for the Beavers. Gariel Pierce had 11 rebounds and Smith added five assists.

Mt. Olive native Brianna Henke had four points and five rebounds, along with two blocks and a steal.

Josie Zerrusen scored a game high 23 points for Iowa Wesleyan, who was 18 of 45 from the field and 19 of 25 at the foul line with 20 turnovers.

Blackburn was 23 of 76 from the field and eight of 16 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Wesleyan 88, Blackburn 85

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s team entered winless on the season against a Blackburn team that had won four straight and had been 3-0 in conference play.

The Beavers started strong, leading 25-14 at one point in the first half before the Tigers’ three-point arsenal got them back in the game and they took the lead late in the first half. Blackburn recovered to lead 48-43 at halftime.

It wouldn’t hold up as Iowa Wesleyan outscored Blackburn 45-37 in the second half to steal an 88-85 victory.

Blackburn led 67-54 in the second half before another Tigers rally. Blackburn had 23 turnovers in falling to 5-2, 3-1 in the SLIAC.

Duncan King had 14 points for Blackburn, with Jake Lochhead and Malcolm Scott each adding 13 more. Reed Rustin had 11 points with four assists and Jamaya Wyatt had 10 points.

Blackburn was 34 of 65 from the field and 10 of 12 at the foul line.

Brock Butler scored 29 points for Iowa Wesleyan and Mitchell Drey added 24. The Tigers were 30 of 56 from the field, 20 of 27 at the foul line with 15 turnovers.