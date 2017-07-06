Top of the Table recognition

Carl W. Zeidler, certified financial planner and president of Wall Street Financial Group, Inc., in Carlinville, has been approved for life and qualifying membership in the 2017 Million Dollar Round Table’s Top of the Table. He has 29 years of membership in MDRT and nine years of Top of the Table qualification.

Top of the Table status is the highest level of MDT membership and recognizes Zeidler for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service and ethical conduct.

Zeidler is a graduate of Alton High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Illinois and a master of science degree in financial services from The American College.