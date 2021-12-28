Top 10 stories of 2021

1. Alluvial case decision final; Court ruled in favor of City of Carlinville

After a three year long lawsuit, the Illinois Supreme Court denied Wayne and Camille Brotze’s motion to appeal. The Supreme Court upheld the ruling found by the Appellate Court, a motion to appeal to the Appellate Court was filed by the city, after the Macoupin County Court, presided by Judge April Troemper found the creation of the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company by the city of Carlinville unconstitutional and ordered the company be unincorporated.

The original complaint against the Alluvial water company was filed by the Brotze’s on Feb. 23, 2018.

The Brotze’s argued the city had no constitutional or statutory authority to participate in the incorporation, funding, or operation of Illinois Alluvial and that the residents of the City of Carlinville have the right to expect their elected officials to comply with the law while maintaining transparency.

The city argued the state’s municipal code provides broad authority to enter into contracts to purchase portable water from private companies as well as construct, own, and operate their own public potable water treatment facilities and distribution systems.

In the original July 7, 2020 ruling the city of Carlinville was found to have created a company in violation of the law and that company was deemed a void corporation.

Justice Steigmann, the fourth circuit Appellate judge presiding over this case, further explained that the trial court had looked at the language used in section 10(a) and had “emphasized that the first sentence of that section stated that units of local government “may contract or otherwise associate among themselves,” while the second sentence stated that units of local government “may contract and otherwise associate with” private parties.”

Steigmann believed that Troemper reasoned that the use of ‘or’ in the first sentence and ‘and’ in the second meant that the drafters of the original law meant the two sentences differently and the court could not interpret the law as if the words were interchangeable.

Troemper’s initial decision was overturned by the Appellate Court who ruled in the city’s favor. The Appellate Court’s ruling read, “The trial court’s reading of section 10(a) is simply incorrect.” The Appellate Court argued that ‘and’ and ‘or’ were interchangeable in this instance.

The Appellate Court concluded the case by reversing the trial court’s judgment and remanded the case with directions for the trial court to vacate its July 7, 2020, judgment in its entirety, enter a summary judgment in favor of Carlinville, and as part of that judgment, make it clear that Alluvial can continue to operate as a valid corporation.

The Brotze’s then petitioned the Illinois Supreme Court for leave to appeal, which was denied to them.

2. Schools return to in-person learning

Macoupin County Schools began the 2021-2022 school year offering only in-person learning. Previously the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) allowed for students to attend class either in person or online, the decision to no longer allow students that were not at home due to illness to participate in online learning was passed down to Illinois schools in early June.

The new mandate that all students must be in school created an open debate in many school systems about the best way to allow children to be in school. Mask mandates were an area of concern throughout the summer with parents, school board members, school faculty, and students all weighing in on the matter.

Schools did return, with new ISBE policy and Covid-19 Protocols in place. Carlinville School District, in compliance with a mandate from Gov. Pritzker, mandated that all students, staff, or visitors, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while on school property.

Though masks were required other restrictions in schools eased slightly, allowing schools to return to a more normal environment. Social distancing was reduced to a three foot distance instead of the six feet required previously. At Carlinville High School and Middle school, lockers were in use again. In the younger grades, lunch and recess were open to more than one or two classes at a time.

While schools in the area have had to go remote at certain times throughout the year as Covid-19 cases went up, schools have been quick to return to in-person learning as soon as they can.

3. Lawsuit filed against school masking mandates

Some Illinois parents became fed up with the school masking mandates that were put into place for their children during the fall semester.

A lawsuit was filed on this matter and taken to the state courts.

The suit was in effect because parents didn’t believe that schools had the proper authority to enforce this mask mandate and make students participate in quarantine without their consent and or the support of a state health department.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, who declared the original mandate in August, was not the only individual being targeted.

Parents were additionally submitting grievances against 150 different school districts across the state, as well as Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala and Illinois Public Health Department director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Four Macoupin County school districts – Carlinville, Staunton, Southwestern and North Mac, were defendants of this lawsuit.

The case, which had been filed within the county by attorney Thomas DeVore, additionally argued that it was unlawful to exclude students from school just because they allgedly came in contact with a COVID-19 case without parental consent and or a court order indicating the process. Masks had also been declared to be unlawful as a type of treatment without at least one of these same two options in effect.

A total of 11 counts, mostly of declatory judgment that parents of the North Mac district originally spoke out about in court when their athletes were affected back in late August, were included in the documental papers submitted by DeVore. The 300-page filing additionally included two counts listed under request for injunction.

The suit was orginally set to be heard at the Macoupin County Courthouse Nov. 5, but that date was vacated.

4. State Senator Andy Manar resigned to work in Governor’s office

Andy Manar, the Illinois State Senator for the 48th district, announced his resignation from the Senate in early January. Hours after his announcement he was hired by the Pritzker administration to be a senior advisor, focusing on downstate economic revitalization, appropriations, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Since first joining Governor Pritzker’s team, Manar replaced Dan Hynes, a former Illinois Comptroller, as the man in charge of the budget, a change that took place in June. Manar is now the Deputy Governor of budget and economy.

Doris Turner, a Democrat out of Springfield, now represents the 48th district in the Illinois State Senate.

5. County Board Lines Redrawn

The lines dividing the county board and voting precincts were redrawn in 2021 following the release of the 2020 U.S. Census data in August. The number of districts remains the same for Macoupin County though the lines shifted in the southern half of the county.

The redrawn county board district map was approved by the board during its Tuesday Nov. 9 meeting. The changes made to the district boundaries affected four of the nine districts in the county.

District three, whose board members are Matthew Acord and Kristi Dunnagan, lost Shipman two, which became part of district six, represented by William Harding and Robert Quarton. District three is comprised of all of Brighton Township and the east half of Shipman Township. District six is made of the most townships, representing Scottville, North Palmyra, Barr, South Palmyra, South Otter, Western Mound, Bird, Chesterfield, Polk, and the western half of Shipman Township.

District five, represented by Ruth Pomatto and Larry Schmidt, lost Cahokia 5 but gained Cahokia 1 and 4. District 4, represented by Mark Dragovich and David Thomas gained Cahokia five but lost Cahokia one and four. All other districts remained the same.

A change left precincts three and four in Mt. Olive township separate, where it was initially proposed they would combine. The prospect of the districts combining left voters in the area worried about their access to voting, as districts 3 and 4 cover Sawyerville and White City. If the districts combined voters would have to go to one village or the other in order to vote as there would be only one polling place in the precinct.

Thomas, the county board member representing the area, brought the problem before the county board. Thomas suggested the precincts in Mt. Olive township be consolidated except for the current precincts three and four which remain separate allowing for a polling place and machine to remain in both villages. The amended proposal was accepted by the board, leaving Mt. Olive with four precincts, down from six, instead of three precincts for the next ten years.

Instead of the 61 precincts used in the 2021 Election, the June 28, 2022 Primary Election will see 45 precincts.

Every township will still have at least one precinct and one polling place. Some townships that had more than one precinct will either only have one now or have a reduced number of precincts.

At the last election, there were 42 polling places throughout the county. Beginning with the June 28th primary, there will be 35 polling places. Only 1,687 registered voters will vote at a different polling place, meaning 95% of voters stay at their current polling place.

6. Sarah Oswald wins Carlinville mayor’s race

Sarah Oswald handily won the 2021 election over challenger Beth Toon for the title of Carlinville city mayor Apr. 6.

Oswald, who was previously serving as an interim to the deceased DeAnna Demuzio, garnered 62 percent of the 1,034 votes that were cast.

Oswald bested Toon in five of six wards, with Toon barely winning by just one vote in the fourth.

In a message posted on her Facebook the night of her victory, Oswald stated, “Thank you, Carlinville. I can’t wait to continue to serve you as your mayor.”

Oswald added a congratulations to Victoria Wagstaff, who retained an Alderwoman seat.

Wagstaff received support on 60 percent of 151 votes and defeated Rick Brown.

While the issue of Carlinville’s water supply dominated the discussion among the two mayor candidates, voters in the end affirmed the city council’s current plan.

Toon was gracious in her defeat, stating, “The only thing to say is that I wish Sarah well and I’ll be praying for good things for Carlinville. I do want to thank everyone who worked in various capacities to support me. I got to know many wonderful people, and I am truly proud of the conduct those individuals displayed throughout my campaign. God bless them all.”

Kim Harber and Doug Downey were also re-elected along with city clerk Carla Brockmeier and treasurer Jody Reichmann.

Don Dugan soundly defeated Michelle Chingman for Carlinville township highway commissioner, with a 74 percent vote in his favor.

7. Macoupin County Courthouse renovated

The Macoupin County Courthouse received a face lift in the year 2021. Plans for a new roof on the courthouse have been in th works for years, and only in 2019 was it announced that the county had been able to secure a $1 million dollar investment from the Rebuild Illinois construction plan in order to begin courthouse renovations, starting with the roof.

The cost to repair or re-roof the courthouse and the work on the dome of the courthouse took up most of the $1 million dollar budget. The bid for the job went to Joiner Sheet Metal and Roofing of Highland for $702,400. The roofing project was completed and the dome was completely repainted in 2021.

Work continues in different areas of the courthouse now that the roof is finished. The County Board is currently hoping to clean and seal the exterior of the building to prevent further damage. The interior needs floor tiles and window and doors replaced as there are many that are broken or damaged.

Repairs to the courthouse will continue into the next few years and will likely be an ongoing project to maintain the courthouse.

8. Carlinville native Kelsey Card competes at second Olympic Games

Kelsey Card, a graduate of Carlinville High School, returned to the worldwide spotlight of the Olympic Games in Tokyo July 31.

Card ranked 28th out of 31 competitors in the discus qualifiers – well short of the finals. Her best throw was measured at 56.04 meters, slightly lower than the one she had in her Olympic debut five years prior (56.41). The former Illinois High School Association and National College Athletic Association champion placed 25th out of 34 throwers at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

“It’s hard as an athlete to not be able to do what you want to do, especially when you know what you’re capable of,” Card said. “All you can do is grow from your bad times. You can only change what you do going forward.”

Because Japan had recently declared a state of emergency due to increasing cases of COVID-19, Card had to make her throws while being surrounded by empty bleachers. Fans weren’t allowed to attend.

“I used the mindset that I have of me training in front of nobody every day,” Card said. “That made everything okay. Many times, it’s what you do when no one is watching that counts.”

Although they couldn’t be there in person, Card’s supporters were bringing it full force for their Olympian. The community of Carlinville came together to give her a virtual sendoff as she departed.

“I love being from here,” Card said. “Your roots grow so deep in a community like this. Knowing that you’ve got all of those people watching from back home and cheering for you was a big piece to carry with me.”

Card began her journey at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. She placed fourth overall, one spot short of an Olympic qualification during the June 19 finals. However, runner-up Micela Hazlewood failed to meet a qualifying standard before the June 29 deadline. Thus, Card was selected to fill the third and final spot on the United States’ discus roster due to her world ranking being within the ‘top 32’ cutoff at No. 23.

Card had to wait nearly two weeks before getting the official notification.

“It was a very stressful experience,” Card said. “I was frustrated with my overall performance but I was incredibly excited and grateful to have had the criteria needed to make the team.”

Aside from her track career, Card works as a marraige counselor at a private practice located in Madison, Wisconsin – the same place where she attended college and won multiple Big Ten conference titles along with a national championship as an NCAA Division I athlete.

Card is uncertain on her Olympic future, but hopeful that she’ll be able to compete again in 2024.

9. CHS football beats DuQuoin in the playoffs

With just four months to prepare for fall after a modified COVID-19 spring season, the Carlinville High School football Cavaliers exemplified why you can never count out a Chad Easterday-led team, regardless of the circumstances.

CHS had lost over 20 seniors and that influenced sport ‘experts’ to spread concerns about the 2021 team over the summer.

“The Cavaliers will struggle with blocking and tackling.”

“Carlinville is too inexperienced to be a consistent winner.”

“The Cavaliers will probably still sneak into the playoffs again but they won’t get past the first round.”

CHS thrived off of that pressure and seemed to prove the doubters wrong, week after week.

Right out of the chute, CHS turned heads by going up to Gibson City and demoralizing Melvin Sibley, 26-7, in a non-conference season opener. However, the Cavaliers took a 49-41 loss at Vandalia the following week and the previously mentioned concerns were fluttering around this team again.

Carlinville responded with a six-game winning streak and gave itself an opportunity to clinch a share of the South Central Conference title against state-ranked Pana in the regular season finale. The Cavaliers couldn’t quite complete the job in a 27-13 loss but not many people expected them to compete with that team, let alone take a 12-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Carlinville’s reward for that effort coupled with a 7-2 season was a No. 7 seed and home field advantage against DuQuoin in the first round of the Illinois High School Association Class 3A playoffs.

Ayden Tiburzi, Carson Wiser and Mason Patton additionally made history, becoming the first ever CHS trio to compile at least 1,000 yards apiece for a single season at the quarterback, reciever and running back positions.

Wiser, who had never played football until his junior season, earned all-state honors and was one of nine Cavaliers named to the All-SCC team along with Tiburzi, Patton, Ethen Siglock, Colton Robinson, Zach Reels, Mason Patton, Aaron Wills, Conner Strutner, Mason Duckels and Ayden Tiburzi.

The Cavaliers let an early 19-0 advantage slip away against DuQuoin, but held on and advanced to the second round with a 40-26 postseason triumph Oct. 30.

Carlinville ventured down into the ‘Snake Pit’ and was eliminated by eventual state semi-finalist Mt. Carmel the following weekend.

10. Blackburn College men’s basketball wins first conference tournament since 2005

On Apr. 10, the Blackburn College men’s basketball team defeated Fontbonne 77-69 at home to win its first St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship since 2005.

The Beavers were also crowned outright champions during the SLIAC regular season, which hadn’t been done since 2003.

These milestones helped Blackburn head coach Austin Kirby become the conference’s Coach of the Year.

The Beavers additionally cleaned house on seasonal awards.

Junior guard Chanz Aldridge, who led the Beavers and was second in the SLIAC in scoring, was named the conference’s Player of the Year. The last Beaver to be recognized for this award was Zak Allan back in 2006.

Aldridge averaged 22.3 points per game and also appeared in the list of league leaders in free throw percentage and attempts at the charity stripe.

Joining Aldridge on the SLIAC All-Conference first team was Javon Stovall.

Stovall, a junior from Canton, Ohio was second for the Beavers in scoring averaging 16.2 points per game.

Both Aldridge and Stovall were additionally named to the SLIAC’s All-Defensive team. As a result of the performances put forth by these two stars, Blackburn led the conference in scoring defense for the season.

Named to the All-Conference third team was Cristian Wagner, who led Blackburn in rebounding while holding the conference title in free throw percentage.

The conference’s Sixth Man of the Year award went to David Lopez.

Lopez, a native of Barcelona, Spain, averaged 9.3 points per game coming off the bench.

Bryson Kirby was named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship team.