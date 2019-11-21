“Tonka” Fred Conklin

“Tonka” Fred E. Conklin graduated to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at his home with family by his side.

Tonka Fred was born Nov. 20, 1948 in Carlinville, to John and Daisy Mae Conklin

He married the love of his life Nov. 30, 1968 and shared 51 amazing years with Marie (Wiese) Conklin.

They married in Carlinville, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. They resided in Carlinville where he sold insurance and played drums in his band.

In 1986, Fred and Marie and children moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and purchased their own insurance agency and later became the owner of Tonka Villa Resort in Camdenton, Mo.

He was the best father and friend in the whole wide world to two children; son, Blake Conklin (Wendy) of Camdenton, Mo.; daughter, Stacey Conklin Patzwald (Rich) Patzwald of Linn Creek, Mo.

He is loved and cherished by his two grandchildren Jayce “J.C.” Conklin and Amelia “MeMe” Patzwald. Both are honored to have him as their Papa. He will be forever cherished by his niece; Kristina (Mitchell) Wise and nephew; Clint Mitchell and great nieces and nephews.

He preceded in graduation to his eternal home by his parents, John and Daisy Mae Conklin; brother, Jay W. Conklin; and sister, Nadine Conklin; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends.

Fred had many hobbies and activities. Most important was serving and testifying for his Lord Jesus Christ. His “Angel” wife Marie whom he loved with all his being and cherished deeply, his children and grandchildren who brought him much happiness. He loved all his church family at Linn Creek Christian Church.

Tonka Fred loved playing drums, going out to listen to bands with Marie, duck hunting with his lifelong buddies, his hunting dogs and Poppy who was always at his side. He enjoyed going to the auction every Thursday, riding motorcycles and being a member of the CMA. His vehicles which he took much pride in keeping clean and smelling like leather.

Spending time with “the gang” of cherished and forever friends of Carlinville. He loved vacationing to St. George Island, Fla. to eat seafood, listen to the ocean and being with his Florida family the Segree’s. He loved chrome; the more the better. He did not know a stranger and was one of a kind. He is a true legacy to all who knew and loved him. He will forever be missed and loved.

A celebration of life will be Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 202 E. Main Street, Carlinville, from noon to 3 p.m.

Memorials can go to Christian Motorcycle Association: The Butcher Shop, Attn: CMA Fishers of Men, 50 SE Illinois Street, Camdenton, MO 65020 or Linn Creek Christian Church, 3751 Highway 54, Linn Creek, MO 65052.