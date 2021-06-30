Todd Michael Savant

Todd Michael Savant, 53, of Benld, passed away at his residence on Friday, June 25, at 6:59 p.m.

He was born January 13, 1968, in Litchfield, to Bud Savant & Melody (Bunge) Affeldt.

He married Bobbi (Williamson) Savant on October 3, 2009 in Palmyra. He was a construction contractor. Todd loved coaching his children in their sports, golf and carpentry work.

He is survived by his father, Bud (Yvonne) Savant of Coffeen, mother, Melody (Ritchie) Affeldt of Holland, MI, spouse, Bobbi Savant of Benld, children, Alex Savant of Benld, Nic Savant of Benld, siblings, Jimmie (Mindy) Savant of Benld, Stacey (David) Bealke of St. Louis, Jason Savant of Chatham, mother in law, Diana (Jeff) Helvey of Palmyra, and brother in law, Jason (Nicole) Williamson of Mt. Clare.

Todd was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Tyler Savant.

Friends were able to call on Tuesday, June 29, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, with Pastor Steve Schmidt officiating. Burial was at Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home or the children of Todd Savant. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.