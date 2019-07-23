TOASTMASTERS MEET. AUSTIN & HAND GIVE SPEECHES.

LITCHFIELD – The Montgomery County Toastmasters met on Thursday night 7/11/2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield. Club Vice-President of Education Les Apps of Girard served as acting President for the meeting.

Both Dr. Todd Austin from Virden and Bernie Hand from Fillmore gave prepared speeches. Austin, an avid St. Louis Blues fan since the 1980/1981 season gave a presentation entitled “Let’s Go Blues” in which he covered some of the Blues history, primarily focusing on new players added from the trades made at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft to the present along with documenting their recent improbable worst to first run which lead to them becoming 2019 Stanley Cup Champions last month and how the 1982 Laura Branigan song “Gloria” ties in with it. Austin also touched on the fact that he missed the June Toastmasters meeting because he and his two youngest daughters were attending the Blues Game 5 Stanley Cup Finals Watch Party with over 16,000 other diehard Blues fans in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center. That game would prove to be the Blues penultimate victory of the postseason and he and his daughters thoroughly enjoyed singing Gloria immediately afterwards.

Hand’s speech was about “Why Organic Farming?”. Bernie & his family have owned and operated an Hand Farm in Filmore, IL for several years. Les Apps and Kathy Brennan served as the Speech Evaluators.

Les Apps led the TableTopics (or Impromptu Speaking) portion of the evening as the evening’s Topicmaster. Cindy Meier from Litchfield, the club’s newest member, was awarded Best TableTopics Speaker. She gave her impromptu response about her recent dealings with the TSA on her way to traveling by airplane to visit friends and relatives in another state. Cindy was presented with a “Best Table Topics Speaker” ribbon by Austin who also served as the evening’s Toastmaster or Master of Ceremonies.

The Mont-Co Toastmasters will next week on Thursday August 1st, 2019 at 7 PM at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield on the Lower Level in the Cafeteria. Guests are always welcome to attend. According to immediate Past President Kathy Brennan “Toastmasters is a program which teaches both communication and leadership skills in a non-threatening and fun environment.” For more info about Toastmasters or this club, please contact Club VP of Public Relations Todd Austin at draustin@royell.net or (217) 965-3100.

