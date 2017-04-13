Tiny Tots students receive new stripes

Four students of Garner’s Premier Karate’s ‘Tiny Tots’ class received their new stripes on Monday, April 3.

In order to earn a new stripe, each student must have near perfect attendance, show respect to others, display good listening skills, and just be a nice person.

The ‘Tiny Tots’ classes are for children ages 3-4 years old. Classes focus on listening skills, following directions, stranger awareness, respect, discipline, hand-eye coordination, balance, flexibility, and self- defense.

Shown are members of the Tiny Tots program at Garner’s Premier Karate, from left, Nora Hart, Gracin Thacker, head instructor James Garner, Madalyn Beasley, and Koleson Lambeth.