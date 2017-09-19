Timothy S. Calloway, 64

CARLINVILLE – Timothy Shawn “Tim” Calloway, 64, of Carlinville passed away Monday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2017, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Tim was born on Sept. 30, 1952, to Donald and Mabel (Kroeger) Calloway in St. Louis, Mo. He graduated from Cleveland High School, St. Louis, Mo., with the class of 1970 and also attended UMSL. Tim married Debra Davis on Oct. 21, 1972, in St. Louis, Mo. He and Deb were married for 44 years.

Tim was a salesman at Hendrick’s Home Furnishings in Virden for 10 years. His first job was delivering medication for a drug store in St. Louis on his bike at the age of 12. Tim then became a shoe salesman for Hardy’s Men’s Shoes in St. Louis and later at his dads shoe store in Cahokia. He moved to Carlinville and owned and operated Kentucky Fried Chicken in Carlinville and Virden. After that he was an HVAC technician for Calco Enterprise. Tim was a past member of Carlinville Jaycees and the Moose, as well as a past elder of Zion Lutheran Church. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Tim is survived by his wife, Debra Gail Calloway; daughter, Kelly (Wade Hergenrother) Calloway; daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Menser; daughter, Christie Calloway; daughter, Courtney Calloway; grandchildren, Blake Menser, Payton Prince, Brandon Menser, Evan Hergenrother, and twins, Brock and Gabriella Menser; brother, Dan (Peggy) Calloway; sister, Donna Perrine; brother, Pat (Carolynne) Calloway; sister, Stacey (Tom) Flagg; and several nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made in Tim’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.

