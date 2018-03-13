Timothy F. Parnell, 59

CARLINVILLE (March 13, 2018) – Timothy F. Parnell, 59, of Carlinville passed away at 4:30 a.m., Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

He was born Aug. 17, 1958, in Litchfield to Leon and Norma Parnell.

Mr. Parnell was a retired security guard for ConocoPhillips.

Surviving are his son, Timothy J. (companion, Ashley Heyen) Parnell of Carlinville; daughter, Ann Price of Carlinville; grandchildren, Dakota Parnell, Bentley Price and Landon Price.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Leon Parnell.

No public services will be held at this time. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Kravanya Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

