Tie for third, pair of fifths pace Cavies at state indoor meet

3 30 17

Carlinville track and field athletes competed in the state Illinois Top Times championships for Class 1A Friday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Jason Landon finished fifth for the Cavaliers in the 800-meter run, at 2:01.83.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 meter relay team of Landon, Briley Roper, Jacob Landon and Tyler Hughes finished ninth as a quartet, in 3:39.12.

Max Rogers triple jumped 40-feet-3.5 inches to finish eighth overall.

Staunton’s Andrew Glenn was the pole vault champ for Class 1A, clearing 14-feet-9 inches.

In the girls pole vault, Carlinville’s Emma Smith was one of four who cleared 10-feet-9 inches to finish in a four-way tie for third place.

Rory Drew ran the 400-meter dash in 1:01.79 to finish fifth for the Cavaliers in that race.

The Cavaliers travel to Hillsboro on Tuesday and to Greenville on Saturday for the next meets.