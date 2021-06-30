Thurman Douglas “Doc” Chapman

Thurman Douglas “Doc” Chapman, 86, of Gillespie, formerly of Shipman, passed away Sunday, June 20 at his home.

He was born October 12, 1934, in Athens, Ill., to the late John D. and Goldie (Meyer) Chapman.

On November 4, 1979, Thurman married Frances Marie Sutton in Palmyra. She survives.

Thurman proudly served our country as a veteran of the United States Army.

For 45 years prior to retirement, he worked as an operator for Olin Brass. He enjoyed a good western movie, sitting on his front porch (watching the grass grow), and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his children, Doris (Troy) Holler of Gillespie, Teresa Baker of Farris, OK, Catherine (Merle) Langley of McLeansboro, Terena (Ronald) Patton of Wood River, Brenda Dugger of Winchester, Faye Spa of Tulsa, OK, James (Kathy) Dugger of Carlinville, Rick Dugger of Palmyra, Gary (Juanita) Chapman of Shipman; 28 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and one sister, Rosa Jean Kincaid.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Mae (Michael) Chapman; daughters, Margie Hilderbrand, Mary Chapman; Grandson, Michael Douglas Chapman; and siblings, Faye Brown, Grace Payne, John Chapman, Robert Chapman, George Chapman, Leonard Chapman.

Visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral Services were at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Ray Robinson officiating.

Burial took place directly following the funeral service in Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials in Thurman’s name may be donated to a charity of one’s choosing.

Online condolences and guestbook can be found at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.