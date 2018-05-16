Three players earn all-conference honors for Blackburn golf

By Tom Emery

CARLINVILLE (May 17, 2018) – Three student-athletes earned all-St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors for the Blackburn College men’s golf team this spring.

The honors were handed out at the SLIAC golf tournament, a 54-hole event held April 23-24 at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton.

Senior Kyle Kesinger (Carrollton) finished fifth at the conference tournament with a three-day total of 228 to earn first-team all-SLIAC recognition. Kesinger opened with a 77 before carding a 71, the fourth lowest round of the event, in the second round. He finished with an 80 in the third round.

Another senior, Trenton Easley (West Frankfort) took home second-team all-conference honors after finishing seventh with a three-day total of 231. Easley recorded scores of 76-80-75 in the event.

One stroke back in eighth place was senior Jordan McMillen (Greenfield), who also earned second-team all-SLIAC recognition. McMillen opened with a pair of 79s before finishing with a 74.

Blackburn came in third at the conference tournament, one year after a second-place finish. One of the more successful athletic programs at the school, Blackburn collected conference titles in men’s golf in 1991, 1998, and 2010.