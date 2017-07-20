Three generations of automotive sales

For many Macoupin County citizens, a vehicle is necessary for day-to-day life, especially when the nearest grocery store isn’t a block away. Considering that a vehicle is an expensive purchase, you have to put trust in your automotive saleman to give you the best option for the lowest cost possible. Bates Motor Company has been established in Carlinville for three generations, making them well known in the area. Third generation owner of Bates Motor Company Rick Geninatti explained what makes the dealership unique and gave the history behind the organization.

Bates Motor Company was founded in 1934 by W.W. Bates as an Allis-Chalmers tractor dealer. It became a General Motors dealership in 1939, and its current building was opened in Carlinville in 1947 to accomodate automobiles and tractors. Over the years, Bates Motor Company has offered a variety of vehicles for sale, ranging from Jeep Wranglers to Pontiacs.

Currently, Bates Motor Company is solely a General Motor Company dealer that offers a large selection of new and preowned cars, SUVs and trucks. In addition to selling vehicles, Bates Motor Company provides full line servicing and body shop finishing.

Geninatti specified that what organization stand out is their low overhead cost for their vehicles in addition to no documentation fees. “We also provide service vehicles if necessary when repairs are done to customer’s vehicles,” he added.

Bates Motor Company aims to take care of the customer’s service needs after the sale is done. Geninatti added maintaining his family’s reputation to the organization’s goals. He said, “We are an old family business known for years for our honest reputation.”

The biggest challenge Geninatti believes he has faced throughout his time owning Bates Motor Company is keeping up on digital marketing. He felt he has accomplished this challenge due to his reach across the United States.

Customers can make appointments on Bates Motor Company’s website (www.batesmotor.com) under the “Contact Us” tab or via phone (217) 854-4567. Their hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vehicles for sale are listed on their website as well as on www.autotrader.com. You can find the organization by going to the “Find Local Dealers” tab.

Geninatti would like to encourage Macoupin County citizens to give Bates Motor Company the opportunity to give them a price on a vehicle. “We aim to beat or match any automotive dealership on new or preowned vehicle pricing,” he said.

Bates Motor Company’s current employees are depicted above. In the front row from left to right are Julie Wallis, owner Rick Geninatti, Darrell Striplin and Myron Dugger. In the back row from left to right are Joe Kaburick, Mike Dugan, Richie Karrick, Gary Canavan, Jack Sanson, Greg Spoon and Brandon Burney. Not pictured are Lance Walker and Pam Smith.