Three county girls advance in three-point competition

2 16 17

Thursday night, the Country Financial three-point Showdown took place prior to the championship game of the Carlinville Regional.

A total of 20 shooters from the six participating schools in the regional competed with the top four advancing to the Waverly Sectional competition this coming week.

Of the four that advanced, three were from Macoupin County schools, including the top shooter of the competition, Staunton’s Ashleigh Painter.

Painter was the first shooter in the third round of shooters. She finished with a high of nine makes, including four of five on the middle rack.

Also advancing were a pair of first-round shooters, Jenna Moore of Southwestern and Ashley Ford of Buffalo Tri-City. Both secured eight makes in that round, and that would hold up through the final two rounds.

Moore made all five shots on her final rack to come away with eight.

Ford made two on each of the first two racks, then made four of five on the last rack.

The final spot had three players finishing in a tie with seven makes, meaning a two-rack shootoff from the corners would be necessary to determine the fourth competitor to advance.

Paige Niemeyer of Gillespie, Sam Burns of Southwestern and Aubrey Hunt of Tri-City all made seven shots in the second round of competition.

Thus, in a 30-second shootoff, Burns and Hunt were able to make only one, while Niemeyer took full advantage, as the final shooter. She drilled seven of 10 to easily advance to sectional competition.

Among other area competitors, from Carlinville three participated. Rachel Olroyd in the first round made six shots, including three in the middle rack, but came up just shy.

Sydney Cania in round three struggled with just two in her first two racks, then nearly forged her way into a playoff by making four of five on the last rack, finishing with six.

Fellow Cavalier Sydney Bates made three in the middle rack but finished with five overall makes as the second-to-last shooter in the third round.

Gillespie competitors included Karli Carr, the first shooter of the first round, who made four shots and Alli Bires, the final shooter of the third round, who made five.

Southwestern had Mallory Novack making three in the first round, while Emily Wolff made six in round two.

Staunton had Hali Bandy making three in round one; Elizabeth Birdsell had two to start off round two and Abby Davis made six as the final shooter of round one.