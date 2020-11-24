Three contested races next April

Posted Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1:20 p.m.

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Enquirer~Democrat managing editor

The general election occurred earlier this month. For those seeking elected office in Carlinville, another election day will soon be here, Tuesday, April 6, 2021..

Candidates had until Monday, at 5 p.m. to file for the 2021 consolidated election.

Here are the candidate filings for the 2021 consolidated election in Carlinville.

Mayor

Sarah Oswald

Beth Toon

City clerk

Carla Brockmeier

Treasurer

Jody Reichmann

Alderman, Ward 1

John LeVora

George Cerar

Alderman, Ward 2

Kim Harber

Alderman, Ward 3

Doug Downey

Alderman, Ward 4

Victoria Wagstaff

Richard Brown II

Turnout from two years ago

In the 2019 consolidated election, a combined total of 298 votes were cast among the 4,314 registered voters in the six Carlinville precincts, a turnout of 6.90 percent. (Note: Not all of the voters registered in Carlinville precincts live in the city limits, so they would be voting for township positions not aldermen spots on the City Council. Countywide, the turnout in 2019 was 11.61 percent as 3,695 votes were cast among 31,831 registered voters.

The countywide turnout in the 2017 consolidated election was 24.77 percent as 7,954 ballots were cast among 32,114 registered voters.

In the last Carlinville mayoral election, in 2017, Deanna Demuzio earned 54.45 percent of the vote in a three-way race which also included Gerald Levora (36.58 percent) and George Cerar (8.97 percent). After Demuzio’s death, Oswald was appointed acting mayor at a special meeting and later sworn in as mayor earlier this fall.

The only contested alderman spot in 2017 was Ward 2, as Elaine Brockmeier (253 votes) held off Jennifer Frericks (217 votes).