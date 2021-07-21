Three CMS golfers compete at Drysdale tournament

Tate Duckels makes fifth appearance; Carter Zilm and Cade Vinyard their first

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Last week, three Carlinville Middle School athletes competed in the Drysdale junior tournament at Bergen Golf Course.

“As some may recall from years past, this is my favorite tournament of the year,” CMS golf coach Robert Duckels said. “If there is a better junior golf tournament in Illinois, I’ve never heard of it.”

33 total golfers were divided up into four different flights based on their age group.

CMS was represented by Tate Duckels, Carter Zilm and Cade Vinyard in the 11-13 division.

“I would bet this is one of the only times, maybe the only time, Carlinville has had three players in the same age division at this incredible and historic event,” R. Duckels said.

For the complete story, see the July 22 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.