Three Cavaliers soar to first place finish at Greenville

Three Cavaliers soar to first place finish at

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville’s boys’ track squad has been on an absolute tear and continues to impress on a weekly basis.

To kick off April, the Cavaliers traveled to Greenville for a invitational meet. Michael Douglas (6-6, High Jump), Jacob Landon (2:06, 800m) and Isaac Daugherty (13-6, Pole Vault) put Carlinville’s veteran leadership on full display and each came away with a first place finish. Furthermore, Douglas achieved an elite placement in other events as well. The senior competed in both the triple (39-7.25) and long (18-11.5) jumps and finished third and sixth respectively.

Will Walton also competed in all of the jumps, finishing runner-up in the long (20-5.75) and triple (42-2.25) plus fourth in the high jump (6-0). Dustin Roberts finished second to Daugherty in the pole vault (13-0). Damon Sharp clocked a time of 48.35 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles, also good enough for a runner-up ranking. Colin Kriepe came in third with a solid time of 2:21 in the 800 meter run. Colton Robinson threw for fourth place in the shot put with a distance of 41-10. Cale Williams finished fifth in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, with times of 5:11 and 10:50. Briley Roper ran the 400 meter dash in 54.62 to etch his name on to a sixth place result.

Several girls also shined for the Cavies. Patty Walch dashed for a time of 1:11 in the 400 meter, placing in a team-high runner-up along with Macy Walker – the second place finisher of the discus (100-3). MacKenzie Moyer (31-4, Triple Jump) and Cara Emery (32.14, 200m) each came away with a third place finish in an event. Moyer also got fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (54.29). Tori Hartson (15.88) and Briana Sanchez (16.13) held down the fourth and fifth slots in the 100 meter dash.

The boys continued their dominance on Apr. 2 by sweeping up the competition and defeating Greenville, Staunton and Lebanon in a regular season meet. The girls hosted an eleven-team tournament of selected individuals on Saturday and finished in a tenth place tie as a collective. North Mac achieved victory in the top spot. Staunton came in fourth with Gillespie close behind in fifth. Bunker Hill ranked eighth.

Both teams will be off to Pana for another invitational meet on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. The Cavies will be back in action at home on Tuesday as they host the Carlinville Relays. Events will get underway at 4:30 p.m.