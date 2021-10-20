Thomas William Reed

Thomas William Reed, 58, formerly of Shipman, passed away of a heart attack at home in Northbrook Monday, March 16, 2020.

Tom was born Oct. 26, 1961 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, to Bernard and Bernice (Brown) Reed.

The youngest of seven children, Tom graduated from Southwestern High School in 1981, then worked on the family farm in Shipman while studying at Lewis and Clark Community College before relocating to Chicago to work in building maintenance. Tom was an energized St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan, as well as a regular volunteer at several parishes, member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Northbrook and past Grand Knight of Holy Rosary Council No. 4483 Knights of Columbus and fourth degree member of Seton Assembly No. 2410 of Arlington Heights. Throughout his life, Tom never wavered in the practice of his faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard in 1979, and his mother, Bernice in 2007.

He is survived by six siblings, Joe (Valerie) of Joliet, Joann Rull (Steve) of Warson Woods, Mo.; Mary Jane (Aurelio Corso) of Amalia, New Mexico, Leola Still (Jim Kahl) of Carlinville, Madonna Tideman (Jeff) of Northfield, Stephen (Helen) of Shipman; five nephews, six nieces, 13 grand-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 with visitation at 9 a.m. and mass at 10:30 a.m. at Ss Mary and Joseph Church in Carlinville.

Burial following mass at the St. Denis Cemetery, in Shipman.

Memorials may be given to St. Denis Cemetery, c/o John Kelly, 10413 Kelly Road, Plainview, IL 62685-6505.