Thomas William Connors

Thomas William Connors, 79, of Shipman, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:06 am at his farm in Macoupin County where he lived most of his life.

He was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Jersey County, to Thomas J. Connors and Lula Mae (Alward) Connors.

He married Sandra (Weaver) Connors on April 27, 1963 in Jerseyville.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Connors; a son, Thomas T. (Stephanie) Connors; a daughter, Julie Anna (Joe) Burns; grandchildren, Alyssa (Paul) Hayes, Sam Burns (companion, Kati Garrett), Thomas Richard Connors, Logan Zachary Connors; great-grandchildren, Leia, Keegan, and Kamille.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Ann Vierregge.

He was a proud American farmer and served his community proudly. By living a life of integrity, he has set an example we should be proud to follow. He served on several board of directors including Shipman Bank for 28 years, St. Denis Cemetery Board and Bunker Hill Fire District Board. He was a member of the 4th Degree K of C, ATA and Jerseyville Moose.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church in Gillespie, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Memorial services will follow at 12 p.m. at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Memorials are suggested to St. Denis Cemetery, Shipman. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.