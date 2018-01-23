Thomas M. Dobrino, 86

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2018) – Thomas Michael Dobrino, 86, of Escondido, Calif., formerly of Mt. Olive and Chicago, passed away at 8:02 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

He was born May 12, 1931, in Mt. Olive, a son of the late Thomas and Mary Ann (Kreevich) Dobrino. He married Clara Rose Yancik on May 17, 1952, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Mt. Olive; she survives.

Mr. Dobrino attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea from 1951 until his discharge in 1955 as a Staff Sergeant; he received the Korean Service Medal, U.S. Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He retired as an operating engineer in Chicago; after high school he worked at Brown’s Shoe Company. He was a member of Mt. Olive VFW Post 5790; played Minor League baseball in Meridan, Miss., in the Cotton States League; and loved spoiling his granddaughter. He was a current member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Escondido, Calif., where a memorial mass will be held at a later date.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Thomas (Marianne) Dobrino of Escondido, Calif.; a brother, Don (Cookie) Dobrino of Benld; a granddaughter, Abigail Dobrino of Escondido, Calif.; a brother-in-law, David (Norma) Yancik of Mt. Olive; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Zobal, Joan Langewich and Kathleen Yancik of Mt. Olive; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Dobrino; and two brothers-in-law, Clarence Zubal and Robert Yancik.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26, at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive; a rosary service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Mt. Olive, with Father Tom Hagstrom officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mt. Olive, with military rites performed by Mt. Olive Area Veterans. Lunch for family and friends will be served following the service in the St. John Paul Parish Hall by the ladies of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Memorials may be made to the Calvary Cemetery Improvement Fund or Mt. Olive Academic Foundation.

Condolences may be left for the family at beckerandson.com.