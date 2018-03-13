Thomas L. Parnell, 62

CARLINVILLE (March 13, 2018) – Thomas Leon Parnell, 62, of Carlinville passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

He was born Jan. 5, 1956, in Decatur to Leon and Norma Parnell.

Mr. Parnell was retired after having been a janitor at Olin Corp.

Surviving are his several children, grandchildren and brother, Timothy F. Parnell of Carlinville.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

No public services will be held at this time. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Kravanya Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.