Thomas L. Bramley

Thomas Lee Bramley, 77 of Thayer, Mo, passed away Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at Shady Oaks Health Care in Thayer, Mo.

Tom was born May 21, 1942, in Carrollton, the son of Ruth Alice (Bramley) Mault.

Tom attended Northwestern High School in Palmyra. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1960 and served for eight years. On May 28, 1961 he married Judith Ann Shade and they later divorced.

Tom was a self employed truck driver and had a small herd of dairy cows. He retired in 2014 which afforded him time to hunt, fish and collect guns. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and riding horses.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Gilead Cemetery, Hettick. Burial will followed in Gilead Cemetery,

Tom is survived by his daughter, Julie (Rick) Gaines of Carlinville, daughter, Cindy Bailey of Plainview; brother, Delbert Darnell of Kentucky, four granddaughters, five great grandsons and a great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made out to Davis-Anderson to help with costs.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.