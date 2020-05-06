Thomas Campbell

Thomas Campbell, 85, of Gillespie died at his residence Friday, April 24, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. He was born June 12, 1934, in Gillespie to John Campbell and Mary Campbell.

He married Catherine Elizabeth (Skelton) Campbell. She preceded him in death April 7, 2019. He was a plasterer and an engineer at School for the Deaf in Jacksonville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army after having been a paratrooper. Thomas was in the Bowling Hall of Fame. He enjoyed cards, fishing, gardening and fastpitch softball.

He is survived by his children, Gaye Lynn (James) Suhling of Gillespie; Candice Kay Anschutz of Girard; Lee Ann Caruso of Springfield; Suzanne Gail Campbell of Gillespie; Shannon Elizabeth (Jason) Tesio of Gillespie; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, daughter, Heather Stayton and son-in-law, Larry Hays.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.