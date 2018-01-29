Thomas C. Tallman, 90

NEW DOUGLAS (Jan. 29, 2018) – Thomas C. Tallman, 90, of New Douglas, formerly of Gillespie, passed away at 6:10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Heritage Health of Staunton.

He was born April 11, 1927, in Lebanon to Thomas and Eleanore (Fellin) Tallman. He married Joyce L. (Lancaster) Tallman in Gillespie; she preceded him in death on May 22, 2014.

Mr. Tallman was retired after having been a pipefitter for Shell Oil Co. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Gillespie and Benld Sportsman Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching baseball.

Surviving are his sons, Kent (Joeen) Tallman of New Douglas and Gregg (Becky) Tallman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Tylie (Jason) Stamer of Staunton, Elena (Mike) Antoine of St. Louis, Mo., Cole (Nida) Augustine of Augusta, Ga., Rebecca Tallman of Ottumwa, Iowa, Ben (Taylor) Tallman of Raymore, Mo., and Steven Tallman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Thomas Stamer, Trent Stamer and Elias Augustine; siblings, June Gausepohl of Staunton and Joan Lutteman of Hillsboro.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Tallman.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until services at noon, Saturday, Jan. 27, at United Methodist Church in Gillespie. Burial was in Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church.

