“They’re all heroes to me”

The Bomkamp Brothers military careers as remembered by sister Rita Bomkamp Cerar

By Erin Sanson

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

What began as a project for his brothers quickly expanded into a family affair for Norman Bomkamp, now a resident of Spokane, Washington. Norm, the youngest brother out of 5 boys, and 8 children total, and his daughter, Theresa Helmbrecht, put together a map of the United States detailing all five of the brother’s movements throughout the country while they were in the United States Military.

William “Bill” Bomkamp, of Gillespie was the oldest of the Bomkamp family and the first of the brothers to join the military. Bill joined the air force in 1948 at the age of 19, where he remained until 1952. Bill achieved the rank of sergeant during his time with the Air Force and worked as a plane mechanic.

Richard “Dick” Bomkamp, now a resident of Lakeland, Florida served in the Marine Corp. Dick achieved the rank of Lance corporal in the three years he spent in the Marines, spanning from 1951-1954. He joined the Marines at the age of 20.

Leonard “Irish” Bomkamp, of Carlinville, followed in his brother Bill’s footsteps by joining the Air Force in 1951 at the age of 19. Leonard remained in the service until 1953, leaving with the rank of Sergeant. Leonard also worked as a plane mechanic during his time with the Air Force.

Paul Bomkamp, of Carlinville, enlisted in the army at the age of 22. He enlisted in 1957, moving three times within his military career. His last posting was at Fort Carson, Colorado in 1958.

Norman, at the age of 22, enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1960. Norman had the longest career of the brothers with the United States Military spanning twenty years of service across the country and outside of the United States. Norman retired from the Marines in 1980 at age 42 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Norman had been a helicopter pilot in the Marines. Within the first two years of joining he was restationed to Okinawa, Japan, before returning back to Illinois the next year in 1963. He was again deployed overseas, this time to Vietnam in 1967. It was during this time that Norman and his crew were shot down in his helicopter, and he was injured. Luckily all of the men aboard the downed helicopter were able to be rescued by other helicopters. For this he earned a Distinguished flying cross, a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and other honors.

Norman was back in the U.S. for the next four years, and in 1971 was stationed again in Okinawa, japan and Vietnam. He remained abroad for a year, returning to Illinois in 1972.

Norman was finally stationed at the Naval Air Station at Whidbey Island, Washington in 1975 where he remained until his retirement in 1980.

After his career with the Air Force was over, Bill worked for Dow Chemical in Madison, near Granite City. He left Dow Chemical for the Monterey Mine in Carlinville when it opened. Bill worked as a foreman for the mine until he retired.

Both Dick and Leonard Bomkamp studied at DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago.

Dick worked for IBM as a technician, after he left the service, repairing IBM machines for clients.

Leonard moved to Fort Worth to work for Texas Instruments. He later opened a Magnavox store in an Oklahoma mall.

Paul, after leaving the army, held a position at Konneker-Brown in Carlinville. Sister Rita Cerar née Bomkamp, says she most remembers his job driving a gas truck for Boente Shell.

Norman went to school at Eastern Illinois University where he met his wife.

Though Norman and his daughter put the map together for the Bomkamp brothers, the sisters each wanted a map of their own as well.

Cerar happily shared her perspective on her brothers’ service in the United States Military.

Cerar claims her first memories are in fact of Dick, who arrived home on leave early in the morning coming straight in to her room, to get her out of her crib. She said she especially remembered a “big white hat and dark coat.”

Cerar also recalled growing up that, “I think I grew up thinking, thats just what guys did, no matter where they grew up, that they went into the service. ‘Cause they all [her brothers] did.”

There are now eight Bomkamp band of Brothers maps across the country. Most of them are located in or near Carlinville, but the Bomkamp siblings, spread across the country as they are, can now always remember where they came from and where they have been to get them to where they are today.