Theresa O. Traban

Theresa O. Traban, 91, of Wilsonville, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:21 p.m.

She was born Dec. 15, 1929 to James Traban & Theresa (Uggetti) Traban.

She was a server in the cafeteria at Olin and a member of the Progressive Club, SS Simon and Jude Church and SS Simon and Jude Choir.

She is survived by her cousins, James (Linda) Burke of VA, Janice Brink of MI, Craig Kinsman of FL, Geraldine Ramos of MI and numerous other family members.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Traban; brothers, James Traban and Barney Traban.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Graveside were on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Memorials are suggested to SS Simon & Jude Church or SS Simon & Jude Choir.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.