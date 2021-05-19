Theresa Marie Swanson

Theresa Marie Swanson, née Magelli, of Clive, Iowa, passed away on Dec. 26, 2020 at 12:04 a.m.

Theresa grew up in Mount Clare.

In 1961, she married her husband of fifty-nine years, Harold.

Private family services were held in Des Moines on Dec. 28, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Peru City Cemetery in Peru.

Theresa had a diverse professional career; from Fortran programmer for the Air Force, to junior high Math Teacher and member of the Logan School Board in Princeton, IL, to Technical Writer for Pioneer Hi-Bred.

She loved to travel and visited many places with Harold that she read about in her youth, including the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. In 1984, they visited the Italian village where her parents came from, Castel di Casio, and connected with relatives from this area. In 1995, Harold and Theresa moved to Shanghai, China for three years. After retiring, she worked tirelessly for the FreeStore, a Des Moines Iowa based charity where Theresa served as Board Chairman and continued as an active volunteer and board member until her death.

Theresa is survived by her sister Janette; husband, Harold; children, Kathy, John (Tina), Anna and Amy (Joe) and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations to the FreeStore at thefreestore.org/donate/.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at IlesCares.com.