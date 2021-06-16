Theresa M. Rhoads

Theresa M. Rhoads, 95, of Litchfield, died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield on Thursday, Jun. 10 at 1:55 p.m.

She was born Jul. 29, 1925 in Litchfield to Joe Basso & Katherine Bohlman Basso. She married Alvin T. Rhoads on Nov. 27, 1944 in Litchfield. He preceded her in death on Aug. 7, 1997.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Altar Society.

She is survived by her children, Bill (Jan) Rhoads of Littleton, CO, Jim (Linda) Rhoads of Litchfield, Mary Rhoads of Springfield, Marge Rhoads of Effingham, daughter in law, Nancy Rhoads of Oconomowoc, WI, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and sister, Mary Katherine Krager of Chatham.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, son, Tom Rhoads and brother, Joe Basso.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Jun. 15 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Jun. 15 at 11 a.m. at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.