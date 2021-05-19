Theresa Louise Stults

Theresa Louise Stults, age 57, of Girard, passed away Monday evening May 10, 2021 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

She was born Feb. 2, 1964 in Jacksonville, to Robert Bentley and Patty Jean Stillwell Bentley.

Theresa was a CNA for many years in the Virden, Girard, and Carlinville area. She also was a hairdresser in early years.

She was a member of Grace Southern Baptist Church in Virden.

She is survived by daughter, Amanda Bolino of Girard; sons, Shawn Bolino, Gregory Bolino both of Girard; twelve grandchildren, Blade Hannah of Girard, Gauge Hannah of Carlinville, Heaven Bolino of Raymond, Dallen and Jasmine Cheek of Girard, Marie and Reagan Bolino of Girard, Austin Fugate of Girard, Kayleigh Lake of Virden, Gregory and Amberly Bolino of Oklahoma, Sebastian Bolino of Springfield; three great-grandchildren, Ryker and Jordan Whitaker of Virden, Brexlynn Hannah of Girard; two sisters, Bonnie Gyorkos of Girard, Nicole Wood (Michael) of Carlinvill; brothers, Randy Stephenson of Waverly, George Trent (Karen) of Palmyra; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Jean Bentley; father, Robert Bently; grandson, Malinki Leslie William Whitaker.

The family will host a Celebration of Life Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Modesto Community Center in Modesto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Place Clothes Closet and sent to Grace Southern Baptist Church c/o Sherron Vance, 302 W. Wright St. Virden, IL. 62690.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.

Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra is assisting the family with her arrangements.