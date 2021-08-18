Theodore William Elberg

Theodore William “Ted” Elberg, 69, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:26 p.m.

He was born Aug. 7, 1952, in Alton, to Theodore Calvin Elberg and Anna Marie O’Brien Elberg.

He married Cynthia Jane “Cindy” Elberg on June 4, 2005 in Wilsonville. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2021.

Ted was a member of the Life Harvest Church, Wilsonville.

He is survived by his children, Joe McKee of Bunker Hill, Carrie Irwin of Cassville, MO; grandchildren, Tiffany (Benjamin) Ramus, Cameron Irwin, Christian Irwin; great-grandchild, Nakita Ramus; sister, Karen Martin of Bunker Hill, and several nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, spouse and sister, Mary Elaine Brown.

Visitation and memorial services were held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.