Thelma H. Graf Livingston

Thelma H. Graf Livingston, 94, of Brighton, passed away at 8:53 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born June 8, 1925, in Louisville, Ky., to the late Thomas Irving and Bernice M. (Grice) Bumpus.

In June 1955, Thelma married Charles J. Graf in Louisville. He preceded her in death in 1987. She later married Robert A. Livingston, also in Louisville, in July 1991. He passed away in 1999.

Thelma attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jeffersonville, Ind., and enjoyed making drapes and playing bridge.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Stacie Rushing of Brighton; two grandchildren, Sydnie Rushing of Alton, Baylie Rushing of Brighton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Magistro; and a son-in-law, Jeff Rushing.

A visitation and funeral service will be held at E.M. Coots and Sons Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Ind.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Ky.

Memorials may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation.

