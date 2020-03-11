Terrill Dee Allen

Terrill Dee Allen, 55, of Shipman, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

She was born August 21, 1964, in Litchfield, to Darrell and Shirley (Krause) Allen.

Terrill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman and enjoyed mushroom hunting, metal detecting, and arrowhead hunting and collecting. Her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her family, nieces and nephews, and close friends.

She will be missed by her parents, Darrell and Shirley Allen; one sister, Tamara Allen of Shipman; two brothers, Dean (Pamela) Allen of Shipman, Darren Allen of Shipman; nieces and nephews, Julie Cunningham, Ryan Petroline, Tyler Allen; and great nieces, Aubree Cunningham and Ameilia Petroline.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, Fred and Hazel Krause and Earl and Opal Allen.

Visitation was Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.

A funeral service took place Monday, March 9, at the church. Burial followed in Shipman Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Lupus Foundation of America or Zion Lutheran Church of Shipman.

Online condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.