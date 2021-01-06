Terri Marie Peterson

Terri Marie Peterson, 66, of Raymond, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at 3:05 am.

She was born July 22, 1954, in Alton, to Trudeau Stratton & Betty (Becholdt) Stratton.

She married Douglas Peterson.

She was a homemaker and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Gillespie.

She is survived by her spouse, Douglas Peterson of Raymond; children, James (Vicki) Turner of Hamel, Shane (fiancée, Erin Cassidy) Turner of Sterling, Angela (Michael) Benavidez of Cheyenne, Wy; grandchildren, Jesse Turner, Corey Turner, Brianna Bookstaver, Bailey Turner, John Benavidez; and brother, Robert Stratton of Gillespie.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Stratton and Thomas Stratton.

No public services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.