Teresa J. Eller

Teresa J. Eller, 66, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11:55 pm.

Teresa is the daughter of Bill and Helen (Liles) McBride, she was born May 4, 1955 in Union City, Tennessee.

She married Tom Eller.

She is survived by sons, Larry “Mick” Agers (companion Alison Kuehn) of Litchfield, Gary “Chris” (Sharon) Agers of Hillsboro; daughter, Toni (James) Trumpy of

Gillespie; grandchildren, Gage Agers, Cody Agers, Taylor “Cem” Yaba, Hannah Trumpy, Lukas Trumpy; sister, Sue Beavers, Katie Kretzer and John McBride.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother Austin McBride.

The family will have a celebration of life at a future date.

The family is being served by Litchfield Family Funeral Service