Teresa Gayle Rynders

, 66, of rural Greenfield passed on to eternal life the afternoon of Friday March 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital with her beloved husband by her side. She was born Dec. 22, 1953, to Vern Converse and Marjorie Ann (Goode) Range of Greenfield.

She married Lindell Eugene Rynders July 8, 1972, at the First Baptist Church in Greenfield. Together, over 47 years of marriage, they built a life full of love. He survives.

Teresa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, cooking, attending sporting events to encourage her children when they were younger and her grandchildren now. Teresa always wore a smile and never knew a stranger. She had blessed many people with homemade gifts (including hand-sewn baby blankets, salsa, and pickles), saw every child as a blessing, and had a knack of making everyone feel welcomed, included, and valued. She was the ultimate caregiver, never left any stone unturned; she never had a bad word to say and always looked for the good in every person or situation.

Teresa is survived by five children: Randy (wife, Heather) Rynders, Tracy (husband, Matthew) Flanagan and Wesley (wife, Brandi) Rynders all of Greenfield, Hayley (husband, Jay) Plogger, and Lindley (husband, Chris) White both of Bethalto.

Teresa also is survived by 14 grandchildren: Stephanie, Madalynn, Alexis, Bradley, Gavin, Faith, Ellyana, Debra, Logan, Jayson, Linden, Randa, Hayden and Haylin.

Teresa is also survived by her siblings: Steven Range, Dennis Range and Darold (wife, Sherry) Range all of Greenfield, Roger Range of Carrollton; and Charlene (husband, Kenny) Schutz of White Hall. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Due to current regulations, private family services will be held. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. Leave the family a message of condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.