Ten-run fifth powers Cavaliers to first win

CARLINVILLE (March 29, 2018) – After Greenfield-Northwestern scored a two-out run to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning, the Carlinville baseball team took charge in the bottom half Wednesday afternoon.

A 10-run fifth enabled the Cavaliers to beat the Tigers 11-1 and win their first game of the new season.

Both pitchers were sharp early – including Garrett Campbell of Carlinville and GFNW’s Zane Thomson.

The Tigers had just one baserunner through the first three innings, and that was erased on a nifty 5-4-3 around-the-horn double play.

Campbell struck out the side in the third inning.

Carlinville (1-1) broke a scoreless tie with a run in the third. Aidan Naugle walked, stole second and scored on an RBI-single by Kyle Dixon with two outs.

Greenfield got its first hit of the game in the top of the fourth by Clayton Woods, but another double play ended that threat.

In the top of the fifth, Blake Woelfel doubled and scored on a two-out double by Dylan Pohlman, to tie the game 1-1.

But Carlinville got the bats going and the merry-go-round stirring in the bottom half of the fifth.

Dixon reached on an error to start the inning, come around to score on a Colton DeLong two-run double, which also scored Jake Ambuel.

Campbell singled and DeLong came around to score on an error to make it a 4-1 game.

With one out, Joe Fraser singled home Campbell to make it 5-1. Josh Hinzman reached on an error and Aidan Naugle was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Tucker Hughes then walked to force in a run. Dixon and Ambuel followed with RBI singles. A wild pitch scored Dixon, and Ambuel scored on Campbell’s walk-off RBI-single to make it a 10-run rule win.

Campbell pitched a three-hitter, walking one and striking out four to get the win.

Dixon had two hits, two runs and two RBIs; and DeLong had a double and two RBIs. Campbell had three hits, a run and RBI; Ambuel had a hit, two runs and RBI; Hughes had a run and RBI; Naugle had two runs; Fraser had a hit, run and RBI and Hinzman had a hit and run scored.

Thomson took the loss, allowing five earned runs while striking out two over four and a third innings.

Nokomis 1, Carlinville 0

At Nokomis, the baseball Gods were not on the side of the Cavaliers Thursday afternoon, as a dominating pitching performance went for naught in a 1-0 loss to the Redskins.

Dixon struck out 16 of the 19 outs he recorded over six and a third-innings, and pitched a no-hitter, but lost the game on a walkoff walk in the bottom of the seventh.

The Cavies, themselves, were held in check by Nokomis pitchers Austin McDowell (five innings) and Carter Sabol (two innings). They allowed just three singles – by Dixon, Ambuel and DeLong – while striking out six.

The Cavies twice got runners to second with less than two outs, but couldn’t get a big hit or a big play to produce any runs.

In the seventh inning, the defense let down Carlinville.

Connor Engelman and Ryan Janssen both reached on errors to start the inning. Alex Tosetti struck out for the first out of the inning.

But walks to Nic Mascher and Sabol produced the only run of the game.

Dixon threw 105 pitches and had to be relieved by Hinzman due to the pitch count rule. Hinzman in a lengthy at-bat allowed the walk that forced in the winning run.