Ten Cavaliers receive boys’ soccer all-conference honors

By Jackson Wilson

The 2018 South Central all-conference boys’ soccer roster was released last week.

Carlinville led the conference with ten selected players.

Matt Schmidt, Trey Gall, Andrew DeNeve and Adin Fleischer represented the Cavies on the all-conference first team. They were joined by Kyle Sunderland (Greenville), Dylan Klunk (Roxana), Carson Rantanen (Staunton), Lucas Holthaus (Pana), Jack Jarman (Gillespie/Litchfield), Isaiah Atkins (Hillsboro), Brock Thacker (Greenville) and Joe Mattson (Hillsboro).

Cavaliers qualifying for the all-conference second team were Landon Eades, Matt Reynolds and Levi Yudinsky. Desmond Gardner (Greenville), Drew Beckman (Roxana), Noah Birk (Staunton), Jeremie Yakana (Gillespie/Litchfield), Josh Bauman (Hillsboro), Clayton Compton (Pana), Johnathan Watson (Southwestern) and Dawson Klunk (Roxana) also received second team honors.

Nate Burns, Michael Douglas and Trieton Park were chosen as the Carlinville all-conference third team members. Others included Tanner Jacobs (Pana), Austin Martin (Roxana), Brent Kinder (Staunton), Chance Reiniesch (Gillespie/Litchfield), Ethan Lentz (Hillsboro), Tyler Rieke (Greenville), Brad Forys (Greenville) and Stanley Trevino (Southwestern).