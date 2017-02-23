Taylor’s moves to more visible location

2 23 17

Fans of the famous chili offered by Taylor’s Mexican Chili Parlor should turn their eyes to the north side of Carlinville square for the restaurant. Chaney and Bobby Whitlock, co-owners of Taylor’s Chili and the Anchor Inn, moved locations for the food and drink establishments at the end of January.

Taylor’s Chili was long established prior to the Whitlocks’ ownership, as it opened in the fall of 1904 under Charles O. Taylor. The operation has been serving the area for 113 years.

B. Whitlock started working for Taylor’s Mexican Chili Company about 17 years ago as a dish washer and eventually became a bartender like his wife, C. Whitlock. He worked his way up the chain of command to becoming a kitchen manager for the organization. The Whitlocks purchased Taylor’s Mexican Chili Parlor and the Anchor Inn around 2011.

The Whitlocks had several explanations for moving both operations to the former location of Angus Bailey’s Restaurant at 510 North Side Square, which closed approximately two years ago. C. Whitlock said, “The main reason was that we needed more space. We’ve gotten busier and busier over the years.” She added that the building had its perks, such as handicapped parking and greater visibility due to its position on the Carlinville square.

C. Whitlock explained that they were also in favor of becoming more independent business owners. “We were renting the original building from the previous owners. This our chance to no longer rent but rather have our own location,” she said.

Taylor’s Chili and the Anchor Inn were only closed for Sunday, Jan. 29. The bar was available on Jan. 30 and the entire business was open for service on Jan. 31.

C. Whitlock said they were originally nervous about how customers would respond to the move even though Taylor’s Chili had changed locations before. She said, “So far, we have heard nothing but great things.”

Neither business is making any changes as of yet, and the hours are currently being kept the same. “The people in Carlinville know Taylor’s Chili,” C. Whitlock said. “We plan on continuing to offer good quality food and keep this 110 year old business going strong.”

Photo Caption: Chaney Whitlock (left) and Bobby Whitlock, co-owners of Taylor’s Chili and the Anchor Inn, moved locations for their businesses on Jan. 31.