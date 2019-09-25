Taylor’s Mexican Chili Parlor joins the ranks of Illinois Made

Taylor’s Mexican Chili Parlor joins the ranks of

Jan Kemmerling, acting deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, explained the significance of the “Illinois Made” award going to Taylor’s, which has served Carlinville for 115 years. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Taylor’s Mexican Chili Parlor was recognized by the Illinois Office of Tourism and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau as an “Illinois Maker” Monday afternoon, an honor bestowed on an Illinois business which, according to acting deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism Jan Kemmerling, emphasizes visitor experience and inspire travel. The business has served Carlinville for 115 years and had its beginnings at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

There are presently 146 other “makers” in Illinois, and Taylor’s was the winner this year out of 18 contenders.

“Last year, our staff member Stephanie Tate nominated Taylor’s Mexican Chili as an Illinois-Made recipient,” said Great Rivers and Routes president Brett Stawar. “When the nominations came up last year we thought Taylor’s had a great story.”

Kemmerling stated that the office of tourism created the Illinois Made program in late 2016 to honor artist and craftsman who have a passion for their business.

“All we hear lately is that people want local, authentic experiences,” Kemmerling said. “That’s why they’re traveling. Those are the types of things they want to do while they’re on their getaways. So we created this program as a way to find those makers we think we can use to get people moving. Then we add them to itineraries, so people traveling down Route 66 can come and find Taylor’s.”

There are five other businesses in the southwest Illinois region that share the Illinois Made title, including Old Bakery Beer Company and Mississippi Mud Pottery, both in Alton, Grafton Winery and Brewhouse and Buena Vista Art, both in Grafton and Kruta Bakery in Collinsville, which won last year.

Cary, Bobby and Chaney Whitlock, owners of Taylor’s Mexican Chili Parlor, received an “Illinois Made” award plate created by Mississippi Mud Pottery, which makes each award plate for the winning businesses.

“The Whitlocks have really helped make this chili parlor thrive,” said Stawar. “What makes them great is not just about the chili they make and serve to visitors, it’s about the chili they can and distribute throughout the country.”

As well as receiving the award, Taylor’s has the honor of having a new promotional video, revealed at the event on Monday, produced by the Illinois Office or Tourism, which can be viewed at enjoyillinois.com.