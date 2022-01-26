Tanya M. Feeley

Tanya M. Feeley, 47, of Carlinville, pass away at Carlinville Area Hospital, Carlinville, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:05 a.m.

She was born April 1, 1974, in Savannah, GA to Michael Barber and Rebecca Tolle Barber.

She married Robert P. Feeley.

She is survived by her spouse, Robert Feeley; children, Alexx Barber, Bailey Barber, William Gurley, James Gurley; grandchildren, Sadie Barber, Ariel Barber, Rilee Barber, Lex Barber; siblings, Michael Barber and Joe Barber.

Tanya was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Memorial services will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie at 1 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service, 208 West Charles Street, Gillespie, IL 62033.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.